Azerbaijani FM presents “Dostlug” Order to Serbian ambassador (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 10. Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has presented the “Dostlug” Order to Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Serbia Dragan Vladisavljević during a meeting in Baku, on November 10.

According to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the parties discussed issues regarding the development of strategic partnership relations between Azerbaijan and Serbia and the expansion of bilateral cooperation.

At the beginning of the meeting, the "Dostlug" Order, awarded by the President of Azerbaijan to the ambassador in recognition of his contributions to the development of relations between the two countries, was presented to him, accompanied by a congratulatory message.

Expressing his deep gratitude for this high honor, Vladisavljević described it as a testament to the high value placed on Azerbaijan-Serbian relations.

During the meeting, satisfaction was expressed regarding the high level of relations between the two countries, which are based on friendship and mutual respect. Bayramov highlighted the role of political dialogue, reciprocal visits, and high-level contacts in the development of bilateral ties.

The parties noted the importance of mutual support for the norms and principles of international law, particularly regarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states.

Discussions also covered the expansion of economic and trade relations in recent years, the promotion of mutual investments, and the development of cooperation in sectors such as energy, transport and logistics, industry, agriculture, tourism, and the humanitarian sphere.

Furthermore, an exchange of views took place regarding cooperation within the framework of regional and international organizations, the alignment of positions on issues of mutual interest, and the continuation of mutual support.

During the meeting, the ambassador, who is concluding his diplomatic mission, was wished success in his future endeavors. Vladisavljević expressed his gratitude for the support and cooperation extended to him during his tenure in Azerbaijan and voiced his confidence that the friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Serbia would continue to develop.