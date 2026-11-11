Azerbaijan's defense, national security spending to reach $5.2B in 2027 - MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. The 2027 state budget of Azerbaijan envisages 8.8 billion manat ($5.2 billion) for defense and national security expenditures, which is 100 million manat ($58.8 million) more than this year's figure, Deputy Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, MP Ziyafat Asgarov said during the discussion of the draft law "On the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2027" at joint meeting of four parliamentary committees today, Trend’s correspondent reports from the event.

Asgarov noted that funds will also be allocated for strengthening the social security of military personnel, providing them with housing, and paying rental compensation.

According to the MP, strengthening the growth dynamics of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), against the backdrop of economic diversification, the development of the non-oil and gas sector, increased investment activity, and the implementation of strategic economic projects, ranks among the key priorities for the country's sustainable economic development.

During the discussion, it was noted that from January through September 2026, GDP in the non-oil and gas sector grew by 2.6%. Within the structure of value added generated across various economic sectors, industry holds the largest share, accounting for 34.3%. The 6.6% growth recorded in the agricultural sector is also noteworthy.

Asgarov remarked that GDP, including non-oil GDP, is projected to be higher in 2027. According to him, the core objectives of fiscal policy include strengthening macroeconomic stability, enhancing the country's military might, improving the efficiency of public spending, developing the non-oil and gas sector, and financing social obligations.

At the same time, the restoration of the territories liberated from occupation and the continuation of the Great Return remain among the key priorities in the budget for the coming year, just as they were in previous years.

According to the MP, the 2027 state budget revenues are projected at 39.25 billion manat ($23.1 billion), while expenditures are forecast at 44.4 billion manat ($26.1 billion). The 696.4 million manat ($409.6 million) increase in expenditures compared to the previous year indicates that the upward trend in state budget spending will continue in 2027.

He said that socially-oriented expenditures will account for the largest share of the budget, at 44.2%. Compared to the figures for 2026, social spending will increase by 9.2%.

"This, in turn, demonstrates that safeguarding and improving the social well-being of the population remains one of the core priorities of state policy," emphasized Asgarov.

He pointed out that the funds allocated for the education sector in the 2027 state budget will serve not only to ensure the continued financing of the field but also to enhance the quality of education, expand its reach, and train personnel in line with the demands of the labor market.

In this regard, increasing the enrollment of children in preschool education and developing vocational education are among the priority areas.

According to the MP, 35 million manat ($20.6 million) is earmarked for financing student loans to expand access to higher education for young people from low-income households and make education more accessible.

He also highlighted the funds allocated for the operations of Garabagh University, the financial support for the SABAH programs, and the measures aimed at enhancing the quality and competitiveness of higher education.

Asgarov said that increasing science spending to nearly 2.26 billion manat ($1.3 billion), up 12.4% from the previous year, creates significant opportunities to expand resources allocated to scientific research and the development of applied science.

According to him, the key priorities are ensuring the efficient use of these funds, strengthening the integration of science and education, and increasing the contribution of the outcomes achieved to the country's economic development.

The MP noted that, within the modern system of international relations, geopolitical tensions, regional conflicts, and cyberattacks have heightened security challenges. Under these circumstances, strengthening Azerbaijan's defense potential is of particular importance.

He emphasized that increasing expenditures on defense and national security, as well as enhancing the social welfare of military personnel, serve to address the country's security needs.

Furthermore, continuing restoration and reconstruction efforts in the territories liberated from occupation, facilitating the Great Return, and establishing sustainable living conditions in those areas represent key focus areas within the state budget.

He said that up to 30 million manat ($17.6 million) is planned to be allocated for providing housing to military personnel with long-term service records, as well as paying compensation to service members who rent accommodation and do not own housing.

"These measures will help increase motivation for military service and strengthen social protection for those working in the defense sector," the MP noted.

Additionally, 4 billion manat ($2.35 billion) will be allocated to the defense sector under capital expenditures.

As another significant area, Asgarov highlighted the financing of the judiciary and law enforcement agencies. According to him, the funds allocated to these sectors serve to ensure the rule of law, strengthen legal security, and provide reliable protection for the rights and freedoms of citizens.

The MP stressed that the state budget for the coming year will support the implementation of the country’s key development priorities, the achievement of goals in the economic and social spheres, the improvement of the population's well-being, the strengthening of defense capabilities, the reliable maintenance of security, and the creation of favorable conditions for future development.