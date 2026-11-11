Tehran declares Argentina’s Navy and Air Force terrorist organizations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. Iran has designated Argentina’s Navy and Air Force as terrorist organizations in a reciprocal move, according to a statement by the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"Measures are being taken against all countries that support the United States' decision to designate Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization. Accordingly, Iran is applying the relevant law to Argentina’s Navy and Air Force, designating them as terrorist organizations," the statement said.

The statement noted that the Argentine government, in violation of the principles of international law, has declared the IRGC, an official branch of Iran's armed forces, to be a terrorist group.

The statement remarked that the Iranian government has made this decision based on the principle of reciprocity and in response to the US designation of the IRGC as a terrorist group.

The Iranian MFA pointed out that the Argentine government bears responsibility for all negative consequences arising from this situation.

On November 1, the Iranian Foreign Ministry announced that it designates the British Secret Intelligence Service (MI6) as a "hostile group," and the Royal Navy and the Royal Air Force as terrorist organizations.