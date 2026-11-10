Kazakhstan more than doubles power generation over 25 years - KEGOC's data

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 10. Kazakhstan's electricity generation more than doubled between 2000 and 2025, reaching 123.1 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh), according to data from Kazakhstan Electricity Grid Operating Company (KEGOC), as cited in the National Energy Report prepared by the Kazenergy Association in cooperation with S&P Global.

According to the report, visible electricity consumption (generation minus exports plus imports) in the country also more than doubled, increasing from 54.4 billion kWh to 124.6 billion kWh.

Kazenergy noted that these growth rates were somewhat below Kazakhstan's average annual economic growth of 5.8% over the same period, with the average elasticity of electricity consumption to GDP standing at 0.6.

To meet rising electricity demand, the country's installed generation capacity increased by approximately 48%, from 18.1 gigawatts (GW) in 2000 to 26.8 GW as of January 2026.

Although annual growth rates in electricity generation and consumption have generally slowed over time, both indicators recorded significantly stronger increases over the past two years than their respective 10-year averages.

In 2025, electricity generation rose by 4.4% to 123.1 billion kWh, while consumption increased by 3.8% to 124.6 billion kWh. This followed substantial growth in 2024, when generation and consumption rose by 4.5% and 4.3%, respectively.

Kazakhstan's GDP grew by 4.8% in 2024 and 6.5% in 2025, the report says.