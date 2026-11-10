Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Georgia and Bulgaria sign clean energy agreement (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 10. An agreement on strategic partnership in clean energy has been signed between the governments of Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Georgia and Türkiye on the sidelines of COP31 in Antalya.

According to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Energy, the document was signed by Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov, Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar, Georgian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Mariam Kvrivishvili, and Bulgarian Energy Minister Iva Petrova.

The agreement aims to develop the Azerbaijan-Georgia-Türkiye-Bulgaria green energy corridor, strengthen regional energy connectivity and diversify transmission routes.

It provides for cooperation in the transmission and supply of clean electricity, the establishment of the necessary conditions for secure and uninterrupted power transmission, and improvements to fibre-optic communications infrastructure as part of the project.

The initiative is expected to facilitate exports of electricity generated from renewable energy sources in Azerbaijan to the Turkish and European markets, strengthen the energy security of partner countries and help Azerbaijan become an interregional electricity hub.