Kazakhstan seeks new opportunities for climate cooperation with Azerbaijan at COP31 (Exclusive)

ANTALYA, Türkiye, November 10. Kazakhstan is looking to further expand international cooperation on climate change, including with Azerbaijan, building on the mechanisms and agreements reached at COP29 in Baku, Nurzhаn Kabdoldanov, Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of Kazakhstan's Zhasyl Damu JSC, told Trend on the sidelines of COP31 in Antalya.

According to him, each COP climate conference creates additional opportunities to advance the global climate agenda, develop digital solutions and strengthen cooperation between countries.

"Undoubtedly, every COP conference gives fresh impetus to further efforts. Of course, we cannot halt global warming overnight or ensure that it stays within the 1.5–2°C limit. However, I believe that each COP opens up new opportunities, including for the development of digital solutions and stronger cooperation between countries. It is important that we work together with Azerbaijan and other countries to achieve our climate goals," he said, commenting on the continuity between COP29 and COP31.

Kabdoldanov also spoke about Kazakhstan's climate initiatives showcased at COP31 in Antalya. In particular, the country's national pavilion presents digital solutions for waste management, projects aimed at reducing carbon dioxide and methane emissions, as well as waste recycling technologies.

He noted that Kazakhstan, as a Party to the Paris Agreement, is consistently developing national mechanisms for regulating greenhouse gas emissions.

"Back in 2003, Kazakhstan became the first country in Central Asia to introduce an emissions trading system. Today, it is fully operational: all companies whose CO2 emissions exceed 20,000 tonnes are covered by the emissions allowance system," the company representative explained.

He added that the country is also developing offset projects, including initiatives in renewable energy, the construction of solar power plants and reforestation. In addition, Kazakhstan is seeking to enter the international emissions trading market.

Particular attention at the pavilion is also being given to COP31's thematic programme. According to Kabdoldanov, 38 thematic sessions covering various aspects of the climate agenda are scheduled to take place from November 9 to 20, with four sessions held each day.

He said visitors can access the programme both on the official COP31 website and directly at the Kazakh national pavilion.

Kabdoldanov stressed that financing remains one of the key prerequisites for effective climate action, while the international agreements reached at COP29 in Azerbaijan are of major importance for further advancing the global climate agenda.