Azerbaijan highlights COP29 commitments at Antalya climate summit – Presidential Rep

ANTALYA, Türkiye, November 10. The implementation of decisions adopted at COP29 in Azerbaijan and the provision of financial support to developing countries are among the issues being discussed at COP31 in Antalya, Azerbaijan's Presidential Representative on Climate Issues, Mukhtar Babayev, told Trend on the sidelines of COP31.

He noted that the agenda of each COP largely depends on decisions adopted at previous conferences, with a certain degree of continuity between them.

"Subsequent COPs discuss how decisions adopted in Azerbaijan are being implemented and what progress has been made, with relevant reports being presented. That is why it is particularly important to monitor the implementation of previous decisions and assess their outcomes," Babayev said.

According to him, Azerbaijan pays particular attention to ensuring that developed countries and international financial institutions fulfil their commitments.

Babayev stressed that developing countries openly articulate their demands for technical and financial assistance on international platforms and expect developed nations to take responsibility for addressing these issues.

He added that Azerbaijan seeks to act as an intermediary in such discussions, conveying the positions of developing countries to developed nations and international financial institutions.

"Many countries ask us to convey their requests to developed nations and international financial institutions. We, in turn, try to assist them in this regard," he said.