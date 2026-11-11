Ankara meeting targets stronger Türkiye-Turkmenistan economic relations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. Türkiye and Turkmenistan have discussed expanding bilateral cooperation in trade, energy, textiles and industry during a meeting between Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Ankara, the press service of the Turkmen government reports.

According to the report, the discussions covered political, diplomatic, trade, economic and cultural ties. Both sides noted the role of high-level visits and meetings in strengthening bilateral relations. Berdimuhamedov held the meeting during a working visit to Türkiye.

Berdimuhammedov said that Türkiye holds one of the leading positions in Turkmenistan's foreign trade. He also noted that Turkish companies have participated in numerous projects in Turkmenistan since the country gained independence, including in the textile, energy, gas chemical and industrial sectors.

The Turkmen side expressed appreciation for Türkiye's continued support for Turkmenistan's neutral foreign policy and its initiatives within the United Nations and other international organizations.

Turkmenistan and Türkiye established diplomatic relations shortly after Turkmenistan gained independence. Türkiye was the first country to recognize Turkmenistan on October 27, 1991, and opened its embassy in Ashgabat in February 1992. The two countries cooperate in political, economic, cultural and educational areas, while Türkiye supports Turkmenistan's policy of permanent neutrality.

Economic ties are an important part of the bilateral relationship. According to Türkiye's Foreign Ministry, bilateral trade reached $2.2 billion in 2025, including $1.3 billion in Turkish exports to Turkmenistan and $860 million in imports. The two countries’ presidents have set a goal to bolster the bilateral trade value to $5 billion in near term. Turkish companies have also been active in Turkmenistan's construction and industrial sectors, with more than 1,000 projects worth over $54 billion completed since the country's independence.

Energy and transport have become increasingly important areas of cooperation. In June 2026, the ninth meeting of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Turkish Commission on Economic Cooperation identified transport and logistics as a key area, with discussions focusing on infrastructure connecting Central Asia and Europe. Energy cooperation was also discussed, alongside construction, building materials, food production and agriculture.