Kyrgyzstan proposes organic farming programme for mountain countries at COP31

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. Kyrgyzstan has proposed developing an international programme titled “Organic Territories of Mountain Countries – Carbon Potential of Soils and Ecosystems, Climate and Food Security” for 2027–2032, aimed at promoting sustainable agriculture and strengthening climate resilience in mountainous regions, according to the Kyrgyz Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry.

The initiative was presented during a thematic side event on organic agriculture organized by Kyrgyzstan’s Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry on November 10, 2026, on the sidelines of the 31st Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31) in Antalya, Türkiye.

Deputy Minister Mirbek Duisheev opened the event by outlining the key priorities of the national policy on organic agriculture and introducing the “Organic Territories” initiative. In his speech, he emphasized the importance of developing organic production for land restoration, the preservation of mountain ecosystems, and the rational use of natural resources. Particular attention was also given to Kyrgyzstan’s 2025–2029 Programme for the Development of Organic Production.

During the event, Kyrgyzstan proposed formulating the 2027–2032 international programme “Organic Territories of Mountain Countries – Carbon Potential of Soils and Ecosystems, Climate and Food Security.” This initiative seeks to unite mountain nations, international organizations, the scientific community, and financial institutions to drive sustainable development in mountainous areas.

Mountain countries are uniquely vulnerable to the impacts of climate change. Accelerated land degradation, declining water resources, shifting natural ecosystems, and reduced agricultural sustainability require comprehensive solutions that integrate environmental, economic, and social goals.

The “Organic Territories” initiative presents a new model for the sustainable development of mountain regions. It envisions expanding eco-friendly agricultural production, restoring soil fertility, preserving biodiversity, ensuring the efficient use of water resources, adopting water-saving and climate-resilient technologies, and supporting local farmers and processing enterprises.

The proposed 2027–2032 programme plans to establish pilot organic territories across mountain countries, implement a climate monitoring system to assess the carbon sequestration and storage potential of soils and ecosystems, and mobilize funding from international climate funds and investment institutions.

Representatives from the Ministry, the Kyrgyz Association of Land and Forest Users, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN (FAO), and Ma. Estrella Penunia from the Philippines also addressed the gathering. Participants shared insights, best practices, and proposals regarding organic agriculture, land restoration, climate finance, and attracting international investment.

At the conclusion of the event, Kyrgyzstan invited international partners to participate in the Second Global Mountain Summit, “Bishkek+25,” scheduled to take place in Bishkek on October 21–23, 2027.

The side event served as a key platform for advancing Kyrgyzstan's international initiatives in organic agriculture, climate resilience, and sustainable mountain development, as well as for expanding multilateral cooperation.