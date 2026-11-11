Another oil tanker hits mine in Strait of Hormuz

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. Another oil tanker struck a mine last night while attempting to transit a restricted area in the eastern Strait of Hormuz, according to the Iranian army.

"An explosion and fire occurred after an oil tanker, which was violating regulations, struck a mine," the army said.

The Iranian army noted that its Naval Forces are closely monitoring and controlling the situation in the eastern Strait of Hormuz.

"The Iranian army has repeatedly warned ship owners that safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz requires coordination with the Iranian Armed Forces and adherence to maritime regulations," the report noted.

The incident comes amid renewed escalation in tensions between the United States and Iran, which intensified on July 8. On that day, US forces launched several waves of strikes against Iranian territory, claiming they were responding to an attack on a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz. The strikes marked the first US military action against Iran since a memorandum was signed between Washington and Tehran.

On the same day, US President Donald Trump announced the termination of the ceasefire with Iran. In response, Tehran began striking US facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, and Oman.

The conflict has brought maritime trade through the Strait of Hormuz to a standstill.