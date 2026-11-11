Uzbekistan, Hong Kong companies to launch joint trade platform

Photo: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. Uzbekistan and Hong Kong companies have agreed to establish a trade platform to strengthen business ties, facilitate investment and promote joint projects in agriculture, artificial intelligence and advanced technologies, during a meeting at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan on November 10.

According to the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan, the meeting brought together advisers to the chamber's chairman, Jamil Maksudi and Shahzodjon Kurbonov, Hong Kong Global Village Technology Group Limited Chairman Zhu Jianchuan, the company's Chief Representative for Central Asia Annie Gu, and GLOBAL-UCAR Regional Manager for Uzbekistan Yu Hao.

According to the chamber, discussions focused on opportunities to strengthen economic cooperation between Uzbekistan and Hong Kong, attract investment and expand partnerships in agriculture, AI and technology-driven industries.

Additionally, the participants explored opportunities for Hong Kong companies to enter the Uzbek market, establish partnerships with local businesses and implement joint investment projects.

Hong Kong Global Village Technology Group Limited focuses on developing trade, economic and investment ties between Hong Kong and Central Asia, attracting investment in agricultural projects and promoting cooperation in AI and technological solutions.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to work toward establishing a trade platform and regularly exchanging information on potential projects and trade and economic opportunities.

The proposed initiatives are aimed at moving bilateral business cooperation toward practical implementation and creating additional opportunities for companies from both markets.