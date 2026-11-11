Uzbekistan, Poland sign deal to expand rail freight transportation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. Uzbekistan and Poland have signed a memorandum of cooperation to expand freight transportation, develop regular container train services and strengthen multimodal logistics links between Central Asia and Europe at a meeting in Tashkent on November 9.

According to the Uzbekistan Railways, the agreement was signed during a meeting between Uzbekistan Railways Chairman Zufar Narzullayev and a delegation from Polish State Railways (PKP S.A.) led by its President and CEO Alan Beroud.

The two sides discussed increasing bilateral freight volumes, attracting additional cargo flows and launching regular container trains based on competitive tariffs.

Particular attention was given to expanding transit freight transportation and developing multimodal logistics chains connecting Central Asia with European markets.

Moreover, the discussions covered the potential of routes linking China with Europe through Uzbekistan. In this context, the parties highlighted the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway project, which is expected to create additional transit opportunities and reduce cargo delivery times across Eurasia once completed.

The memorandum is expected to provide a framework for expanding freight and multimodal transportation between Uzbekistan and Poland and strengthening long-term transport connectivity between the two countries.

Polish State Railways (PKP S.A.) is the holding company of Poland's state-owned railway group, overseeing several companies operating in passenger and freight transportation, railway infrastructure and related services. Through its subsidiaries, including PKP Cargo, the group is involved in domestic and international rail freight operations, connecting Poland with markets across Europe and beyond. Its international activities make it a potential partner for developing new freight corridors between Central Asia and European markets.