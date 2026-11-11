Azerbaijan, ACWA Power eye renewable power exports to Türkiye, Europe (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power are evaluating opportunities to develop wind and solar energy projects and export the electricity generated to Türkiye and European markets.

Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov shared the information in a post on his X account.

“In Antalya, we discussed our cooperation on wind and solar energy projects with Dr. Samir J. Serhan, CEO of ACWA Power. We also explored opportunities for integrating new projects into the electricity grid and exporting electricity to Türkiye and European markets through green energy corridors,” the post noted.

The meeting holds particular significance against the backdrop of Azerbaijan’s plans to increase renewable energy production and strengthen the country’s position as a regional exporter of green energy.

From January through September 2026, Azerbaijan generated 841.3 million kWh of electricity at wind power plants, 27.1 times more than in the same period last year. Meanwhile, solar power generation increased by 10.1% to 533.2 million kWh.

According to the State Statistics Committee, the country generated a total of 20.03 billion kWh of electricity during the reporting period. Thermal power plants accounted for 15.17 billion kWh, while hydropower plants generated nearly 2.74 billion kWh.

Wind and solar power generation planned to be brought to 4.4 billion kWh by 2030

According to medium-term macroeconomic forecasts included in the draft 2027 budget package, electricity generation at Azerbaijan's wind and solar power plants is expected to reach 4.4 billion kWh in 2030, up 46.5% from the projected 3 billion kWh in 2027.

According to forecasts, this figure will reach 4.38 billion kWh in 2028 and 4.41 billion kWh in 2029.

The document also identified accelerating the green transition in the energy sector, developing new generation capacity, modernizing the power grid, and increasing the share of renewable energy sources as priorities.

Meanwhile, electricity generation at thermal power plants is projected to reach 24.28 billion kWh in 2030, while natural gas consumption at these plants is expected to decline by 34.8% from 2027 to 1.57 billion cubic meters.

Developing international energy corridors is also a key priority under Azerbaijan's green energy export plans. In this regard, electricity transmission opportunities to Türkiye and European markets are being considered alongside the development of new renewable energy projects.

ACWA Power is one of the key foreign investors in Azerbaijan's renewable energy sector. The company has implemented the 240 MW Khizi-Absheron Wind Power Plant project in Azerbaijan. The parties have also identified areas for cooperation in wind energy, energy storage systems, and green hydrogen.