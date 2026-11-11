ICESCO chief looks forward to successful cooperation with Azerbaijan at COP31

ANTALYA, Türkiye, November 11. Cooperation with Azerbaijan at COP31 in Antalya offers opportunities to further advance the global climate agenda, Salim bin Mohammed AlMalik, Director-General of ICESCO told reporters on the sidelines of COP31 in Antalya, Trend's special correspondent reports.

"We are very happy to be participating in one of the sessions scheduled for November 14 at 1 p.m. We are confident that, as always, our participation alongside Azerbaijan will be very successful," he said.

Commenting on Türkiye's and COP31's main message to the international community, the ICESCO chief emphasized the need to move from climate pledges to practical action.

"I think the message is more or less the same for all COPs, although it evolves in response to changes in the environment and climate. I hope that everyone attending this conference will turn climate dialogue into concrete action. I also hope that all countries and organizations will commit to moving from pledges to action," he said.

Azerbaijan is represented by a large delegation at the 31st session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31), taking place in Antalya, Türkiye, from November 9 to 20, 2026. The delegation is actively participating in discussions and events held as part of the conference, presenting the country's policies and achievements in the relevant areas.

Azerbaijan's national pavilion, developed around the concept of the "Dialogue Corridor", is operating as part of COP31. It showcases the country's renewable energy potential, an exhibition on green energy corridors, green energy projects being implemented in Karabakh and East Zangezur, the country's first battery-based energy storage system, as well as efforts to protect the biodiversity of the Caspian Sea. More than 40 events, panel discussions and meetings are scheduled to take place at the pavilion.

The COP31 Presidency is guided by three key principles - dialogue, consensus and action - and introduces a new approach to the division of responsibilities between countries, with Türkiye overseeing the organizational process and Australia leading the negotiations.

Artificial intelligence is also among COP31's priorities, including through the Antalya AI Pledge. Other items on the agenda include zero waste, the protection of marine and ocean ecosystems, food security, climate-resilient cities, mechanisms for implementing climate action, youth and education, green industrialization and the transition to clean energy.

COP31 is particularly important for Azerbaijan as an opportunity to share the experience gained from hosting COP29, carry forward the Baku legacy and showcase the country's contributions to the global climate agenda.