Kyrgyzstan highlights Central Asian security priorities at CSTO Moscow talks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. On November 10, 2026, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic Jeenbek Kulubaev participated in a joint meeting of the statutory bodies of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in Moscow, according to the Kyrgyz Ministry of Foreign Affairs press service.

During the meeting, participants exchanged views on the military and political situation within the CSTO area of responsibility, current challenges to regional and international security, and the results of the Organization's activities during the intersessional period.

In his address, Foreign Minister Kulubaev focused on security in Central Asia, emphasizing the vital importance of joint efforts to counter terrorism, drug trafficking, organized crime, and cyber threats.

Participants positively assessed the outcomes of the Russian Federation's chairmanship of the CSTO and reaffirmed their commitment to supporting the priorities of the Republic of Tajikistan's upcoming chairmanship in 2027.

Following the meeting, the participants approved draft documents, including the Declaration of the CSTO Collective Security Council and an Action Plan commemorating the 35th anniversary of the Collective Security Treaty and the 25th anniversary of the Organization's establishment (to be observed in 2027), a Statement on the Role of Interparliamentary Cooperation, as well as several decisions aimed at further strengthening cooperation among member states.

The approved draft documents are scheduled to be submitted for consideration by the CSTO Collective Security Council at its meeting in Moscow on November 11, 2026.