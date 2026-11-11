Turkmenistan, UK discuss expanding trade, education and cultural ties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. Turkmenistan and the United Kingdom have discussed ways to expand trade, educational, and cultural cooperation, as well as maintain regular political dialogue, the Turkmen Foreign Ministry reported.

The issues were discussed during a video conference between Turkmen Deputy Foreign Minister Myahri Byashimova and Lord Wood of Enfield, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State at the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

The sides emphasized the importance of high-level contacts, including the May 2026 visit to the UK by Chairman of Turkmenistan’s Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, who attended the Royal Windsor Horse Show. During the visit, he also met with King Charles III.

The diplomats also discussed the working visit of Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov to the UK in February 2026, which included bilateral talks and a meeting of foreign ministers from Central Asian countries and the UK.

Education and culture were identified as promising areas for further cooperation, particularly through expanded academic exchanges and partnerships between relevant institutions.

The sides also discussed ways to strengthen trade and economic ties, highlighting the role of the Turkmenistan-UK Trade and Industry Council (TUKTIC). The council's next meeting is scheduled to take place in Ashgabat at the end of November 2026.

The two sides also exchanged views on selected international issues and reaffirmed their mutual interest in further strengthening bilateral relations.