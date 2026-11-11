Uzbekistan, Spain discuss agricultural investment, technology cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. Uzbekistan and Spain discussed expanding agricultural cooperation, implementing joint investment projects and introducing Spanish agricultural technologies in Uzbekistan on November 11, the Uzbek Ministry of Agriculture reported.

The issues were discussed during a meeting between Uzbek Deputy Agriculture Minister Alisher Shukurov and Spanish Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food Luis Planas Puchades, held on the sidelines of the 31st UN Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, Türkiye.

According to information, during the meeting, the sides reviewed the current state and prospects of bilateral cooperation in agriculture, as well as opportunities to implement mutually beneficial projects and expand trade and economic ties.

Particular attention was paid to the outcomes of the Uzbekistan-Spain business forum recently held in Tashkent, including the implementation of agreements reached during the event and the development of potential joint projects.

The discussions also focused on introducing Spanish expertise and technologies in greenhouse farming, seed production, water resource management, and agricultural logistics in Uzbekistan. The sides also explored opportunities to expand the cultivation of promising Spanish grape varieties in Uzbekistan and strengthen scientific and technical cooperation in this area.

In addition, the Uzbek side proposed holding an international forum in the "Central Asia-Azerbaijan-Spain" format in spring 2027. The proposed event would include a ministerial meeting and a business forum.

The meeting concluded with an agreement to continue working on implementing the arrangements reached in Tashkent, developing new investment projects, and further expanding agricultural cooperation between the two countries.