Kazakhstan's MunaiTas raises oil transportation by 11% in ten months

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. MunaiTas North-West Pipeline Company LLP, a jointly controlled entity of Kazakhstan's KazTransOil JSC and China's CNPC, transported 5.526 million tonnes of oil through the Kenkiyak-Atyrau trunk pipeline in January-October 2026, up 11% compared with the same period in 2025.

According to KazTransOil, 4.679 million tonnes of oil were transported to the domestic market during the reporting period, an 8% increase year on year. Export shipments amounted to 847,000 tonnes, up 29% compared with the first ten months of 2025.

Oil turnover along the Kenkiyak-Atyrau trunk pipeline reached 2.304 billion tonne-kilometers in January-October 2026, an increase of 9% compared with the same period last year.

"The growth in operating performance was driven by increased oil transportation volumes to the domestic market to ensure crude oil supplies to domestic refineries, as well as higher export volumes in accordance with the schedule approved by the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan," KazTransOil said.

MunaiTas North-West Pipeline Company LLP was established in December 2001. KazTransOil holds a 51% stake in the company, while CNPC Exploration and Development Company Ltd. owns the remaining 49%.

MunaiTas owns the Kenkiyak-Atyrau oil pipeline, which was commissioned in 2004. The pipeline is 455.1 kilometers long, has a diameter of 610 millimeters, and an annual capacity of 6 million tonnes.

The pipeline transports oil from fields in Kazakhstan's Aktobe and Atyrau regions for processing at the Atyrau Oil Refinery, as well as for further transfer to the Atyrau-Samara and Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) pipeline systems and railway transport.