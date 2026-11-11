President Ilham Aliyev arrives at Expo Center in Antalya to attend COP31 Leaders' Summit

Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

ANTALYA, Türkiye, November 11. On November 11, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived at the Expo Center in Antalya to attend the Leaders' Summit of the 31st session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31), Trend's special correspondent reports.

President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and UN Secretary-General António Guterres welcomed welcomed President Ilham Aliyev, as well as other heads of state and government, and leaders of delegations participating in the Summit.

Then, the participants of the Leaders' Summit of the 31st session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31) posed for a group photo.

Will be updated