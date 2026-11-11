Türkiye’s Rönesans Holding seeks to expand cooperation with Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. Türkiye’s Rönesans Holding has expressed its readiness to expand cooperation with Turkmenistan, drawing on its experience in urban development, the oil and gas sector, and the chemical industry, the press service of the Turkmen government reports.

The issue was discussed during a meeting between Chairman of Turkmenistan’s Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and Rönesans Holding Chairman Erman Ilıcak, held during Berdimuhamedov’s working visit to Türkiye.

During the meeting, Berdimuhamedov emphasized the importance of Turkmenistan's partnership with Türkiye. He noted that the longstanding historical and cultural ties between the two countries play an important role in strengthening bilateral relations.

The sides also discussed how their long-standing business cooperation contributes to expanding trade and economic ties and making fuller use of their potential.

The Turkmen side highlighted Rönesans Holding’s active involvement in major projects in urban development, the oil and gas sector, and the chemical industry. This cooperation is particularly relevant as Turkmenistan focuses on economic diversification, industrial development, and infrastructure modernization.

Emphasizing that it was a great honor for him to meet with Hero-Arkadag in Türkiye, Erman Ilıcak reaffirmed Rönesans Holding’s commitment to expanding cooperation with Turkmenistan and its readiness to leverage its experience and potential to that end, expressing sincere pride in the trust placed in the company he leads.

Ilıcak also noted that bilateral relations between Turkmenistan and Türkiye had further strengthened under the leadership of President Serdar Berdimuhamedov.