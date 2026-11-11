Azerbaijan Railways boosts cargo transportation by 13% in ten months

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. Azerbaijan Railways (ADY) transported 15.69 million tons of cargo from January through October 2026, up 13% compared to the same period last year.

According to ADY, cargo transportation totaled 13.9 million tons in the same period of 2025. In October this year alone, 1.7 million tons of cargo were transported, representing a 22% year-on-year increase.

Transit cargo transportation rose by 20% to 6.58 million tons from January through October this year. In October, transit cargo totaled 817,000 tons, up 49% compared to the same month last year.

Container transportation totaled 132,500 TEU during the reporting period, up 18% from 112,400 TEU in the same period last year. In October, container transportation increased by 67% year-on-year to 16,200 TEU.

The report also noted increases in the number of block trains received from China and cargo volumes handled at the Astara Terminal and Baku Port.