Kazakhstan's Kurultai ratifies CMR protocol on electronic consignment notes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. Kazakhstan's Kurultai has ratified the Additional Protocol to the Convention on the Contract for the International Carriage of Goods by Road (CMR), which provides for the use of electronic consignment notes in international road freight transportation, the Kurultai said.

The document was adopted on February 20, 2008, in Geneva.

The protocol allows consignment notes to be issued electronically using electronic registration and data processing methods, enabling the transition to digital document management in international transportation.

Kazakhstan's accession to the Additional Protocol is necessary to harmonize operating conditions for domestic and foreign carriers.

Ratification of the document is expected to accelerate the digitalization of international road transportation as part of the digital transformation of the economy, increase the transit potential of emerging Eurasian transport corridors, and simplify interaction between different modes of transport.

The use of electronic consignment notes is also expected to reduce the time and labor required for control procedures, lower the costs of printing, processing and archiving documents, and improve the competitiveness of road transport companies.

For context, 712.1 million tonnes of cargo were transported by all modes of transport in Kazakhstan in January-September 2026, up 0.9% compared with the same period in 2025, according to the Bureau of National Statistics of Kazakhstan.