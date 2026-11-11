Tajik foreign minister calls for stronger security cooperation at CSTO forum

Photo: Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. On November 10, 2026, Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin stressed the importance of strengthening international and regional security cooperation, improving security mechanisms and maintaining constructive dialogue among states amid changing geopolitical conditions at a CSTO forum in Moscow.

According to the Tajik Foreign Ministry, he made the remarks while addressing the plenary session titled “Collective Security in a Multipolar World” at the International Forum on Ensuring Collective Security.

Particular attention was paid to the need to develop coordinated approaches and consolidate the efforts of the international community to effectively counter new challenges and threats.

During the forum, participants exchanged views on pressing issues of international security, as well as the role of regional organizations in maintaining international stability.

Tajikistan actively participates in key regional security frameworks, most notably the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

Originally established under the Collective Security Treaty signed on May 15, 1992, and officially founded as an intergovernmental organization in 2002, the CSTO serves as a core mechanism for military-political cooperation, joint defense, and joint threat mitigation across Eurasia.

Tajikistan’s participation in the forum reinforces its commitment to proactive regional diplomacy, collective defense initiatives, and peace-building efforts throughout Central Asia and beyond.