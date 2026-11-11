Solidcore plans three new power plants with 96 MW capacity in Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. Solidcore Resources plc plans to build two solar power plants and one gas piston power plant in Kazakhstan with a combined capacity of 96 megawatts (MW), according to the company's announcement.

The projects are intended to strengthen the company's self-generation capacity and ensure a more reliable electricity supply for its production facilities while reducing its carbon footprint.

The planned facilities include the 23 MW Syrymbet solar power plant, which will partially cover the electricity needs of the Syrymbetproject, and the 25 MW Ertis solar power plant, which will supply part of the electricity consumed by Ertis POX, the company's hydrometallurgical plant.

The third project involves a 48 MW gas piston power plant in the area of the Osakarovka settlement in the Karaganda region. The facility is planned to be connected to Kazakhstan's national electricity grid and gas transmission system.

The new projects follow the company's ongoing efforts to expand in-house power generation. A 23 MW solar power plant was commissioned at the Varvara hub at the end of 2025. A 40 MW gas piston power plant is under construction and is scheduled to be commissioned by the end of 2026. Another solar power plant, with a capacity of 17 MW, is being developed in Kyzyl.

Once all six projects have been implemented, Solidcore's total installed capacity of self-generation facilities will reach 176 MW.

The company said that expanding in-house electricity generation forms part of its climate strategy, which currently aims to reduce direct and indirect greenhouse gas emissions from existing assets by 45% by 2030 and ensure that renewable sources account for 30% of its electricity consumption.

Solidcore plans to integrate its growth projects into these climate targets and develop a pipeline of decarbonization initiatives for them as part of its long-term growth strategy and its commitment to achieving carbon neutrality in the future.

According to the company, Solidcore and Kazakhstan's Ministry of Energy have signed a memorandum of understanding to coordinate cooperation in preparing and implementing these projects.

Under the memorandum, the ministry will, within its remit, coordinate interaction with relevant government bodies, consider the company's proposals and facilitate its engagement with KEGOC JSC and NC QazaqGaz JSC on technical solutions and obtaining technical specifications for grid and gas system connections.

The memorandum is framework in nature and does not provide for project financing, gas supply, electricity or capacity procurement, tariff setting, or state support measures.

"Reliable energy supply is the foundation for the sustainable development of our production projects in Kazakhstan. The development of in-house generation, including solar and flexible power, aligns with Solidcore's strategy to enhance operational efficiency and increase production while consistently reducing the carbon footprint of our facilities. We are grateful to our partners - the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, KEGOC JSC, NC QazaqGaz JSC, and all involved government authorities and quasi-government entities - for their open dialogue, and we look forward to a constructive partnership in preparing and executing these projects," said Kanat Dosmukametov, CEO of Solidcore Eurasia and COO of Solidcore Resources.

The company noted that the specific sites, connection arrangements, technical parameters and implementation schedules would be determined following pre-project and design work, the issuance of technical specifications and the receipt of the necessary approvals.

Solidcore Resources is a gold producer registered in the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) and listed on the Astana International Exchange (AIX). The company operates two producing gold mines in Kazakhstan and is developing two growth projects: Ertis POX, a gold concentrate processing hub, and Syrymbet, one of the world's largest undeveloped tin deposits. Solidcore is also pursuing greenfield exploration projects in Oman and Japan.