Azerbaijan's daily crude oil output holds at 440,000 barrels in Q3 - EIA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. In the third quarter of 2026, Azerbaijan’s average daily crude oil production was 440,000 barrels.

This is stated in the November 2026 Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO) published by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA).

According to Table 3d, titled “Total Crude Oil Production,” in the November 2026 STEO report, daily crude oil production in Azerbaijan stood at 450,000 barrels in the first quarter of 2026, 440,000 barrels in the second quarter, and 440,000 barrels in the third quarter.

For comparison, in the first quarter of 2025, daily crude oil production in Azerbaijan was 470,000 barrels; in the second quarter, 450,000 barrels; in the third quarter, 460,000 barrels; and in the fourth quarter, 470,000 barrels. Thus, based on the final figures for 2025, the country’s average daily oil production amounted to 460,000 barrels.

The State Statistics Committee reports that from January through September 2026, Azerbaijan produced 19.860 million metric tons of crude oil, including gas condensate. This figure is 816,000 metric tons, or 3.9%, lower than during the same period last year.

The share of commercial crude oil in total production for the reporting period amounted to 19.810 million metric tons. This is 819,000 metric tons, or 4%, less than the figure for the same period in 2025.

According to the agency, the total value of the mining industry output amounted to 31.1 billion manat ($18.3 billion). At the same time, compared to the same period last year, industrial production in the sector declined by 1.6% in real terms.