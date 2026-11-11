Azerbaijan participates in 30th World Investment Conference in Geneva (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. Azerbaijan's First Deputy Minister of Economy Elnur Aliyev attended the 30th World Investment Conference (WIC 2026) in Geneva, Switzerland, on November 10–11, the Ministry of Economy reported.

During the visit, Aliyev also met with the Deputy Director General of Vietnam's Foreign Investment Agency.

The conference was organized by the World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies (WAIPA).

As part of the conference, a Ministerial Roundtable was held on the theme "The Next Decade of Global Investment." At the event, the First Deputy Minister of Economy provided an overview of the favorable business environment established in Azerbaijan, the key priorities of the country's investment policy, and the measures being taken toward economic diversification. Attention was drawn to Azerbaijan's advantageous geographical location, its transport and logistics capabilities, and the opportunities created for investors. The importance of expanding international cooperation in the field of investment promotion, including the role of international organizations such as WAIPA, was emphasized.

WIC 2026 brought together government representatives, international organizations, and members of the business community from various countries. Discussions at the conference focused on global investment trends, attracting investment amidst shifting geopolitical and economic conditions, and strengthening international investment cooperation.

On the sidelines of the conference, Aliyev met with Deputy Director General of the Foreign Investment Agency of Vietnam Bui Thu Thuy.

During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on prospects for expanding trade and investment cooperation between Azerbaijan and Vietnam. Key topics included increasing mutual trade, exploring cooperation opportunities in sectors such as energy, transport and logistics, and tourism, as well as fostering ties between the business communities of the two countries.