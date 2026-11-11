COP31: Uzbekistan to receive €103.7M for climate resilience program

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. Uzbekistan is set to receive €103.7 million under a regional climate resilience program aimed at restoring degraded landscapes, improving agricultural sustainability and helping rural communities adapt to climate change.

According to the presidential press service, the funding is part of the seven-year Climate-Resilient Landscapes in Central Asia (CLiCA) program, which has a total budget of €264.4 million and was developed jointly by Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan with support from international partners.

The program was launched during the World Leaders' Summit on Climate Action in Antalya, Türkiye, held as part of the 31st UN Climate Change Conference (COP31). Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev attended the summit's opening ceremony.

The funds allocated to Uzbekistan will support forest and pasture restoration, the introduction of climate-resilient agricultural practices, more efficient use of natural resources and expanded adaptation opportunities for rural communities.

The summit, held under the theme "Towards a Sustainable, Stable and Just Future," brought together heads of state and government, international organizations and financial institutions to advance global climate action.

COP31 is taking place in Antalya from November 9 to 20, bringing together government representatives, international organizations, businesses, scientific institutions and civil society to discuss implementation of the Paris Agreement, greenhouse gas emissions reductions, climate adaptation, climate finance and the transition to a green economy.

Climate resilience is a particular priority for Uzbekistan and Central Asia, where water scarcity, land degradation, glacier retreat and drought are increasingly affecting ecosystems and livelihoods.

Uzbekistan has pledged to reduce greenhouse gas emissions per unit of gross domestic product by 50% by 2035 compared with 2010 levels. The country joined the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change in 1993 and became a party to the Paris Agreement in 2018.