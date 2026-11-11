Kashagan gas processing plant project 65% complete – Samruk-Kazyna

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. Overall progress under the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract for the gas processing plant at Kazakhstan's Kashagan field has reached 65.08%, according to Samruk-Kazyna.

The project is being implemented by QazaqGaz JSC, a portfolio company of Samruk-Kazyna. The plant is designed to process 1 billion cubic meters of gas per year.

Construction and installation works, as well as commissioning activities, are 47.82% complete.

A total of 1,702 specialists are currently working at the construction site, including 1,124 direct employees. Around 160 workers are involved in night shifts. More than 314 units of construction equipment are in operation.

Foundation work is ongoing, while the installation of process equipment and maintenance platforms is underway. Hydrostatic testing of the gas holders has been completed.

Foundation concrete works are 83.2% complete, with 66,961 cubic meters completed. Structural steel installation stands at 72.6%, or 15,047 tonnes, while mechanical equipment installation has reached 64.6%, with 6,509 tonnes installed. Tank installation is 92.6% complete, amounting to 1,863 tonnes. Underground pipeline installation has reached 72%, with 35,661 meters laid, while above-ground ASME pipeline installation stands at 7.6%, or 7,691 meters.

Recently, QazaqGaz's subsidiary signed an engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning (EPCC) contract for the construction of a second gas processing plant at the Kashagan field, with an annual capacity of 2.5 billion cubic meters. The agreement was concluded between QazaqGaz Processing LLP and a consortium comprising China National Chemical Engineering Sixth Construction Company - Kazakhstan Branch, China Wuhuan Engineering Corporation Ltd., AVC Production LLP, and C-NRG (Synergy) LLP.

According to North Caspian Operating Company (NCOC), the giant Kashagan field is one of the largest oil discoveries made in recent decades, with recoverable oil reserves estimated at approximately 9-13 billion barrels (1-2 billion tonnes).

The Kashagan reservoir is located 80 kilometers from the city of Atyrau, in an offshore area with water depths of 3-4 meters, and lies at a depth of more than 4 kilometers (4,200 meters). Production facilities include both offshore and onshore installations.