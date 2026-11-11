Turkish President expresses gratitude to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan.

He made the remark during his address at the Leaders' Summit of the 31st session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31), held in Antalya.

“We extend our gratitude to Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese for his contribution to the unique partnership model developed for COP31, as well as to Brazil, for sharing the experience gained from previous summits, and to dear Azerbaijan,” Erdoğan said.

He noted that natural resources across the globe are being overconsumed, and food security is at risk.

Will be updated