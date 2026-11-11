Azercell supports the next generation of women in ICT (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. The company meets with high-achieving students as part of its “Uğur qızlarımızındır” initiative

Azercell is continuing its “Uğur qızlarımızındır” (“Success for Girls”) initiative to support young women’s professional development in information and communication technologies (ICT) and expand their career opportunities. As part of the initiative, the company hosted a meeting with female students who earned high university entrance scores and secured places on degree programs in Computer Science, Data Analytics and Information Security.

The students met with Shirin Aliyeva, Azercell’s Chief Legal and Data Strategy Officer, Sona Abbasova, Director of Corporate Communications, and other company representatives.

Discussions covered trends shaping the technology sector, emerging career paths, the growing demand for new skills and the opportunities available to students entering the profession. Participants also highlighted the importance of greater participation by young women in ICT to drive innovation and advance Azerbaijan’s digital development.

The discussion also explored artificial intelligence and cybersecurity, two areas that drew particular interest from the students. Answering their questions, Azercell representatives shared examples of the company’s work in both fields. They explained how AI, a key part of Azercell’s digital transformation strategy, helps enhance customer experience, improve network management, strengthen cybersecurity and streamline internal operations. The students also learned about Telecom CERT, the country’s first telecommunications computer emergency response team. By enhancing cyber threat detection and rapid incident response capabilities, the team helps strengthen the security and resilience of digital infrastructure.

The conversation also explored internship and scholarship programs, along with opportunities for professional development at Azercell.

Developing the next generation of technology professionals and promoting digital literacy remain priorities of Azercell’s social strategy. In line with “Azerbaijan 2030: National Priorities for Socio-Economic Development”, the company invests in initiatives that advance education, support young people’s professional development and promote equal opportunities, helping build an inclusive and sustainable digital society.

The participating students were identified by the State Examination Center of the Republic of Azerbaijan based on the results of the university admissions placement process.