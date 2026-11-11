Azerbaijani diaspora celebrates Victory Day in Kryvyi Rih (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. An event dedicated to November 8 – Victory Day was held in the Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih and organized by an Azerbaijani diaspora organization.

This was reported by the State Committee on Work with Diaspora.

The event was attended by Viktoriya Andreyevna, Deputy Head of the city's Military Administration, as well as diaspora activists, teachers and students from the weekend school.

The event began with the national anthems of Azerbaijan and Ukraine, followed by a minute of silence in honor of the martyrs.

Andreyevna expressed gratitude to the state and people of Azerbaijan for the political support and humanitarian aid provided to Ukraine. On behalf of the city administration, she also congratulated the Azerbaijani people on Victory Day.

Kamaladdin Aghayev, chairman of the organization, spoke about the historical significance of Victory Day, the restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity, and the profound moral value of this victory for the Azerbaijani people. He emphasized that the historic triumph achieved by the valiant Azerbaijani Army under the leadership of the Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief serves as a symbol of national pride and solidarity. A film dedicated to Victory Day was also screened during the event.

At the end of the program, diaspora activists took part in a motorcade featuring vehicles decorated with Azerbaijani and Ukrainian flags.