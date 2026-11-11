Kazakhstan, Germany discuss green hydrogen, renewable energy cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. Kazakhstan and Germany have discussed prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation in the energy sector, including oil and gas, conventional energy, renewable energy sources and green hydrogen, according to Kazakhstan's Ministry of Energy.

Representatives of the ministry held a meeting with Joachim Bertele, Deputy Director General of the Asia-Pacific Department at Germany's Federal Foreign Office.

During the meeting, the sides reviewed the current state and prospects of bilateral energy cooperation, focusing on key areas of mutual interest.

As part of their cooperation in renewable energy, the Kazakh side presented information on projects being implemented jointly with German companies Goldbeck Solar GmbH and Solarnet Investment GmbH.

The sides emphasized the importance of expanding renewable energy generation, introducing advanced technologies and exchanging experience in the energy transition.

Green hydrogen cooperation was also among the key topics of the meeting. The Kazakh side provided an update on its engagement with German research institutes and technology companies.

In particular, Kazakhstan is working with the Reiner Lemoine Institute on the digitalization of water resource data, research in hydrogen energy, and the exchange of expertise.

The Kazakh side is also discussing potential cooperation with Linde in carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) technologies.

The meeting also addressed the activities of the Hydrogen Diplomacy Office operating in Astana with the support of the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ).

The German side confirmed its interest in further developing cooperation with Kazakhstan in hydrogen energy, noting the country's significant potential for green hydrogen production and use, as well as the importance of developing the relevant technologies and infrastructure.