Uzbekistan, Tajikistan agree to boost freight traffic and ease transit

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. Uzbekistan and Tajikistan have agreed to take steps to increase bilateral freight traffic, simplify export and transit procedures, and remove logistical barriers to cross-border shipments during a meeting in Tashkent on Wednesday.

According to Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Transport, the issues were discussed at a meeting between Minister of Transport Ilkhom Makhkamov and a Tajik delegation led by Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Trade Rukhshona Nasriddinzoda.

The talks focused on expanding transport and logistics cooperation, increasing cargo transportation between the two countries, and facilitating export and transit procedures.

Particular attention was given to optimizing fees for road transportation of construction materials from Uzbekistan to Tajikistan, speeding up the unloading of Uzbek export cargo delivered by rail in Tajikistan, and addressing existing logistical bottlenecks.

The sides also exchanged views on increasing the capacity of border crossing points and creating more favorable conditions for freight transportation between the two countries.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to take the necessary measures as soon as possible to increase Uzbekistan’s exports to Tajikistan, speed up cargo transportation and eliminate existing obstacles.

Uzbekistan and Tajikistan have been strengthening their strategic partnership, with bilateral trade and cargo transportation growing alongside cooperation in industry, construction, energy, agriculture and electrical engineering. Bilateral trade reached $686.3 million in January–August 2026, up 21.5% from $565 million in the same period of 2025, according to Uzbekistan’s National Statistics Committee. The two countries are also advancing joint investment projects and strengthening transport and logistics links.