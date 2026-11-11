Sincere meeting of First Ladies Mehriban Aliyeva and Emine Erdoğan in Antalya (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. As previously reported, the Leaders’ Summit of the 31st session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31) took place on November 11 in Antalya, Türkiye.

The event was attended by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and their daughter, Leyla Aliyeva.

On the sidelines of the summit, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva had a warm meeting with the First Lady of Türkiye, Emine Erdoğan.