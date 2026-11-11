Dublin Summit and Baku perspective: Azerbaijan’s diplomatic success

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. At a time when Europe’s geopolitical landscape is changing, the security architecture is being reevaluated, and energy supplies and transportation links are becoming strategic priorities for nations, Azerbaijan’s growing role in international political processes takes on particular significance.

From this perspective, the 9th Summit of the European Political Community (EPC), to be held on November 12 in Dublin, the capital of Ireland, will also attract attention. The meeting, which will bring together heads of state and government from some 50 countries, as well as leaders of leading European and international institutions, will not only create new diplomatic opportunities in Azerbaijan’s relations with Europe but will also highlight Azerbaijan’s position as the host of the 2028 EPC summit in Baku.

Azerbaijan’s participation in this platform is not merely a matter of representation at international events; it is an important diplomatic priority in terms of safeguarding national interests, presenting regional initiatives, demonstrating the country's contribution to energy and transport security, and participating in shaping Europe’s future political and economic agenda.

The European Political Community: a new space for political dialogue taking shape around the continent’s common challenges

The formation of the European Political Community coincides with a period when Europe’s needs for security and political coordination have become more acute. The foundation for the platform was laid in October 2022 in Prague, the capital of the Czech Republic. Functioning as a forum for informal intergovernmental political dialogue, the EPC brings together all members of the EU, as well as countries from across the broader European region, in a single space for discussion. In addition to heads of state and government, leaders of the European Commission, the Council of the European Union, the European Parliament, and other multilateral institutions also participate in the summits.

The main mission of the EPC is to intensify political contacts between states, expand cooperation on issues of mutual interest, and promote security, stability, and prosperity on the European continent. At the same time, the platform creates additional opportunities for political and practical exchange between non-EU countries and the EU. One important point must be emphasized here: the EPC does not replace the activities of existing international organizations, nor does it serve as an alternative to the mechanisms of EU membership. Its essence lies in creating the conditions for dialogue on an equal footing among European states with different political statuses. This feature characterizes the platform as a political space broader than the continent’s institutional boundaries.

Starting in 2023, the holding of summits twice a year, alternating between countries that are and are not members of the European Union, has expanded the format’s geographic and political scope. Although each of the eight forums held to date took place under different international circumstances, their agendas have primarily focused on issues of security, economic stability, energy, transportation, migration, and regional cooperation. This consistency has created broad political opportunities for Azerbaijan’s participation in the platform as well.

The experience of eight summits: Azerbaijan’s consistent participation in the European dialogue.

The first EPC summit, held on October 6, 2022, in Prague, brought together the heads of state and government of 44 countries. During the summit, Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, took part in a roundtable discussion on peace and security on the European continent. Discussions at the first meeting were not limited to peace and security but also covered issues such as the economic situation, energy, climate, migration, and the free movement of people. This helped define the main directions for the platform’s future activities.

The second summit, held in June 2023 in the Moldovan village of Bulboaca, was attended by leaders from 45 countries. On this occasion, President Ilham Aliyev participated in a roundtable on energy security. Discussions centered on joint efforts to ensure peace and security in Europe, strengthen energy resilience, and address issues of transportation and mobility. This meeting also served as an important platform for presenting Azerbaijan’s position as a key partner for Europe in the energy sector.

The third summit, held in October of that same year in the Spanish city of Granada, was attended by the heads of state and government of 44 countries. The leaders discussed ways to achieve more sustainable and prosperous development in Europe, as well as to strengthen the continent’s strategic position in global processes. At this stage, the EPC agenda was no longer limited to overcoming current crises but encompassed Europe’s long-term geopolitical and economic prospects.

Leaders from 43 countries participated in the fourth summit, held in July 2024 in Oxford, England. President Ilham Aliyev took part in a roundtable discussion at the event focused on energy and connectivity. Energy, security, and migration were the main topics of discussion at the meeting. Azerbaijan’s participation in these discussions was particularly significant in terms of highlighting the importance of Azerbaijan’s energy resources and transit capabilities for Europe.

The fifth summit, held in November 2024 in Budapest, the capital of Hungary, was attended by heads of state and government from 42 countries. European security, illegal migration, energy supply, transportation, information technology, and economic security were the main issues discussed by the leaders. Bringing these topics together on a single agenda demonstrated that the modern understanding of European security is no longer limited to the military-political sphere; rather, the economy, technology, and infrastructure have also become an integral part of the overall security system.

The sixth summit, held in May 2025 in Tirana, the capital of Albania, was attended by heads of state and government from about 50 countries. President Ilham Aliyev participated in the opening plenary session. Innovation, sustainability in energy and industry, enhancing economic competitiveness, and migration issues were the main topics of discussion at the meeting.

The seventh summit, held in October 2025 in Copenhagen, the capital of Denmark, also brought together leaders from about 50 countries. The event, attended by President Ilham Aliyev, addressed the overall security situation in Europe, the Russia-Ukraine war, economic security, migration, as well as traditional and hybrid threats. The agenda of this meeting once again demonstrated the diversity of threats facing European states and the importance of political coordination in addressing them.

The eighth EPC summit took place in May 2026 in Yerevan, the capital of Armenia. President Ilham Aliyev joined the meeting via video link and delivered a speech. This format of participation, in addition to ensuring the continuity of Azerbaijan’s representation on the platform, created the conditions for the country to express its position on regional and international issues at the highest political level. The adoption at this very meeting of the proposal to hold the EPC summit in Azerbaijan in 2028 was a significant achievement from the perspective of Azerbaijan’s diplomatic efforts.

Thus, the eight summits held from Prague to Yerevan demonstrate Azerbaijan’s consistent participation in the European political arena, the direct representation of the country’s leadership in discussions on pressing issues facing the continent, and diplomatic efforts to safeguard national interests at the international level.

The Dublin Agenda: Energy, Communications, and Democratic Security

The overarching theme of the ninth summit, to be held on November 12 in Dublin, will be “Europe—Strong, Secure, and Connected.” Heads of state and government from approximately 50 countries, as well as leaders of major European and international institutions, are expected to attend the event. According to official information from the Council of the European Union, heads of state and government from 48 countries have been invited to the meeting. This figure demonstrates the summit’s broad scope of political representation and the importance attached to the common challenges facing the European continent.

The agenda for the Dublin meeting is structured around two main themes. The first roundtable will focus on “Building a Competitive Europe: Innovation, Connectivity, and Affordable Energy.” Discussions will focus on promoting innovation, including rapidly evolving technologies; improving transportation and other connectivity across Europe; and ensuring energy security and affordability.

The theme of the second roundtable will be “Securing and defending a democratic Europe.” The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, the rise of hybrid and cyber threats in Europe, and the protection of democratic institutions and values will form the main focus of the discussions.

The content of this agenda directly aligns with Azerbaijan’s strategic interests. In the fields of energy security and international connectivity, our country is not merely a negotiating party, but a state that is already implementing large-scale projects and making a tangible contribution to regional and intercontinental cooperation. Azerbaijan’s participation in the Dublin summit provides a favorable opportunity to present this experience directly to European leaders.

When discussing Europe’s competitiveness, it is impossible to consider energy supply in isolation. Industrial development, the adoption of technological innovations, the functioning of transportation systems, and economic growth all depend directly on reliable energy sources. Energy prices and the security of supply routes are also among the key factors influencing the economic decisions of European countries. In this sense, Azerbaijan’s role in Europe’s energy security cannot be assessed solely within the framework of bilateral economic relations. Azerbaijan is an important partner in diversifying the continent’s energy sources and supply routes.

The Southern Gas Corridor and the Middle Corridor: Azerbaijan’s Strategic Advantage

One of the key areas of Azerbaijan’s energy cooperation with Europe is the Southern Gas Corridor. This infrastructure project, which delivers Caspian energy resources to European markets, has significantly strengthened Azerbaijan’s position in the international energy system. The launch of the Southern Gas Corridor marked an important achievement in establishing alternative gas supply routes for Europe. According to the European Commission, the 3,500-kilometer system comprises three projects: the South Caucasus Pipeline, TANAP and TAP. Through this corridor, natural gas produced at the Shah Deniz field is transported from Azerbaijan through Georgia to Türkiye, and then via Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea to Italy. Access to Bulgaria and the Danube-Balkan region is also provided through the relevant interconnector pipelines.

The importance of this project is in line with Europe’s policy of reducing dependence on energy sources and diversifying supply routes. Azerbaijan’s gas exports make a practical contribution to the energy security of the European market. Therefore, Azerbaijan’s participation in discussions on energy issues at the Dublin summit is not merely an opportunity to discuss prospects for future cooperation, but also a chance to present a strategic partnership that is already well established.

Another important factor enhancing Azerbaijan’s geostrategic significance is the Middle Corridor. This transport route, which starts in China and Central Asia and extends across the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye to Europe, plays an important role in the development of intercontinental trade. Cargo transportation across the Caspian, modern port infrastructure, and the capacity of rail and road networks make Azerbaijan one of the key transit hubs between Europe and Asia.

The Baku–Tbilisi–Kars Railway and other transportation and logistics projects are enhancing the competitiveness of these transport corridors. Although Azerbaijan’s geographic location provides a significant advantage, geography is not the only key factor determining the country’s transit potential. The infrastructure developed in recent years, the investments made, and the cooperation established with international partners have transformed this advantage into real economic opportunities.

From this perspective, the discussion at the Dublin summit on improving connectivity across Europe is of particular importance to Azerbaijan. Expanding Europe’s access to Asian markets, enhancing the reliability of supply chains, and developing alternative transport routes align with Azerbaijan’s regional initiatives. In this process, Azerbaijan is not merely a transit territory, but an independent partner that integrates various economic and transportation systems and creates conditions for expanding cooperation.

In fact, the discussion of energy and transportation issues at the same summit reveals an important reality of modern international relations: economic power and political authority are increasingly measured by the scale of the connecting links established by states, their contribution to energy supply, and the role they play in regional stability. Thanks to the results achieved in these areas, Azerbaijan is strengthening its status as a reliable partner serving Europe’s strategic interests.

Regional Peace and Security: Azerbaijan’s Fundamental Position

The second main focus of the Dublin Summit is ensuring the security and defense of a democratic Europe. Issues such as the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, hybrid and cyber threats, and the protection of democratic institutions are of critical importance to Europe’s future security architecture. However, the essence of security should not be measured solely by military capabilities. Respect for state sovereignty, the protection of territorial integrity, and adherence to the norms and principles of international law are also fundamental conditions for a sustainable security system.

It is precisely these principles that underpin the position Azerbaijan upholds in international relations. For many years, the country has kept the issue of ensuring the right to territorial integrity and sovereignty on the agenda of international forums. Azerbaijan’s restoration of its territorial integrity and sovereignty has once again demonstrated the importance of the fundamental principles of international law. This experience provides Azerbaijan with a strong political basis for firmly articulating its position on issues of security, sovereignty, and regional stability.

Strengthening peace in the South Caucasus is also one of the key priorities of Azerbaijan’s foreign policy. The normalization of relations with Armenia and the advancement of the peace agenda open up new opportunities for the region’s future development. President Ilham Aliyev’s participation via video link in the eighth summit held in Yerevan, as well as the acceptance of Azerbaijan’s proposal to host one of the upcoming summits, carry special political significance in this regard.

The selection of Azerbaijan as the host country for the EPC summit in 2028 is also significant in terms of expanding opportunities for dialogue and cooperation in the region. This decision reflects Azerbaijan’s active participation in international forums and its growing role in regional processes. At the same time, Armenia’s support for Azerbaijan’s candidacy is a noteworthy development in terms of advancing the peace agenda in the political and diplomatic spheres.

Baku is one of the new hubs of international diplomacy.

Hosting the 12th EPC Summit in Azerbaijan is an important indicator of Azerbaijan’s international standing and its growing role in multilateral diplomacy. This decision, adopted with the unanimous support of member states, confirms that Azerbaijan is not only a participant in the platform but also one of the key parties responsible for organizing its future activities.

President Ilham Aliyev, addressing the 8th EPC Summit via video link on May 4, 2026, in Yerevan, announced the acceptance of the proposal to hold the summit in Azerbaijan in May 2028 and invited participants to Azerbaijan. This decision creates an important opportunity to take Azerbaijan’s political dialogue with European states to a new stage.

The key point worth noting here is that Azerbaijan’s capacity to host international events spans various geographic regions and political platforms. Azerbaijan actively participates in multilateral cooperation frameworks in Europe, Asia, and the Islamic world. This demonstrates the multifaceted nature of Azerbaijan’s foreign policy and the importance it places on building relations with various countries based on mutual interests.

Azerbaijan’s hosting of the 2026 Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) is one of the key achievements in this regard. The seventh CICA Summit, held on October 15 in Baku, brought together high-level representatives of the organization’s member states. The extension of Azerbaijan’s chairmanship for another two years, through 2028, with the unanimous support of member states, is a concrete expression of the trust placed in Azerbaijan. This decision resulted from the positive international assessment of Azerbaijan’s efforts to strengthen dialogue, trust, and cooperation in Asia.

Another important event is the hosting of the 16th Summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Baku in 2027. Along with hosting this summit, Azerbaijan will also serve a three-year term as chair of the organization. Hosting this important OIC summit, which brings together some 60 countries, in Baku serves to strengthen Azerbaijan’s political and diplomatic standing in the Islamic world. At the same time, it demonstrates Azerbaijan’s contribution to fostering solidarity, mutual support, and economic cooperation among Muslim countries.

Thus, hosting the CICA Summit in Baku in 2026 and extending Azerbaijan’s chairmanship of the organization through 2028, hosting the 16th OIC Summit in Azerbaijan in 2027 and serving a three-year chairmanship of the organization, as well as hosting the EPC Summit in Baku in 2028, are interconnected events that demonstrate Azerbaijan’s growing influence in international diplomacy. This sequence is not a random collection of diplomatic successes. It is underpinned by an independent foreign policy, consistent cooperation with international partners, and a proactive stance on multilateral platforms.

From the Dublin Summit to the Baku Meeting: Azerbaijan’s Diplomatic Challenges

President Ilham Aliyev’s participation in previous EPC summits and the numerous high-level meetings he held during these events underscore the country’s active presence in the European political arena. These meetings have made it possible to bring Azerbaijan’s national interests, its position on peace and security in the South Caucasus, projects being implemented in the energy and transportation sectors, as well as regional cooperation initiatives, directly to the attention of European leaders.

From this perspective, the Dublin summit also serves as an important platform for new diplomatic contacts and political discussions. One of the main tasks facing Azerbaijan is to consistently highlight its contribution to Europe’s energy security, its role in East-West transportation links, and its position in ensuring sustainable peace in the South Caucasus. At the same time, given that Azerbaijan will host the summit in 2028, the Dublin meeting is also of great importance for shaping the organizational and political agenda of the upcoming summit.

The next step, scheduled for April 2027, is the 10th EPC Summit in Zurich, Switzerland. This sequence is important for tracking the evolution of the platform’s political agenda leading up to the 12th summit, which will take place in Baku in 2028, and for the phased implementation of Azerbaijan’s preparations as the host country.

Azerbaijan's activities on this platform demonstrate that the country acts in the system of international relations not merely as a participant in regional processes. Baku also possesses the potential to become a venue for dialogue that brings together diverse geographic regions, economic interests, and political perspectives. Its strategic position between Europe and Asia, energy and transport infrastructure, independent foreign policy, and growing authority in international organizations are the main factors reinforcing this role for Azerbaijan.

Ultimately, the summit to be held on November 12 in Dublin will mark another key stage in Azerbaijan's international diplomatic activities. At this meeting, along with participating in discussions on Europe's future priorities related to security, energy, innovation, and connectivity, the country will also act as an active participant in the political process leading to the summit to be hosted in Baku in 2028. The commitments assumed by Azerbaijan in the coming period within the framework of CICA and the OIC, as well as the EPC, will serve to further solidify the country's standing on the international stage.

The most important takeaway, however, is that Azerbaijan is no longer confined to the role of a state that merely monitors decisions adopted on various international platforms and expresses its stance on them. Azerbaijan puts forward initiatives, hosts international events, contributes to the development of multilateral cooperation, and elevates its strategic priorities to the global political agenda. The Dublin Summit will be another manifestation of this policy, while the Baku Summit will present a vital opportunity to showcase Azerbaijan's growing international authority on a broader scale.