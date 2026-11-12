Kazakhstan's oil transit to Uzbekistan surges more than 20-fold in 10M2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 12. Oil transit through Kazakhstan towards Uzbekistan totaled 81,000 tonnes in January-October 2026, increasing more than 20-fold compared with 4,000 tonnes in the same period of 2025, according to KazTransOil.

During the same period, oil transit towards Kyrgyzstan amounted to 60,000 tonnes, the company said.

Overall, KazTransOil transported 38.306 million tonnes of oil through its main pipeline system from January through October 2026.

Oil transportation turnover across KazTransOil's main pipeline system totalled 29.781 billion tonne-kilometres during the first 10 months of 2026, up 136 million tonne-kilometres compared with the same period in 2025.

KazTransOil JSC is Kazakhstan's national oil pipeline operator, providing oil transportation services for the domestic market, transit and export purposes. The total length of KazTransOil's main oil pipelines is 5,196 kilometres.

Oil transportation through the main pipeline network is supported by 36 pumping stations, 68 oil heating furnaces and storage facilities with a total capacity of 1.426 million cubic metres.

Oil transshipment is carried out through five railway loading and unloading facilities, as well as equipment for loading oil onto tankers installed at three operational berths of the marine oil-loading terminal at the Port of Aktau.

KazTransOil JSC is a publicly listed company, with 90% of its ordinary shares owned by KazMunayGas National Company JSC, while 10% minus one ordinary share are held by minority shareholders.