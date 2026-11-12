Uzbekistan, France seek to expand strategic partnership across key sectors

Photo: the telegram channel of the Head of the presidential administration of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 12. Tashkent and Paris are looking to deepen cooperation in defense, security, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and major economic and humanitarian initiatives, Saida Mirziyoyeva, head of the Presidential Administration of Uzbekistan, said following a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on November 11.

Saida Mirziyoyeva noted on her Telegram channel that she conveyed warm greetings from Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Macron during the meeting.

The discussions focused on prospects for broadening bilateral cooperation across several strategic areas, including defense, security, cyber technologies and AI, as well as major economic and humanitarian initiatives.

Mirziyoyeva also highlighted the longstanding partnership between the two countries and expressed confidence in further joint initiatives.

The latest high-level meeting between Mirziyoyev and Macron took place in Paris on March 12, 2025, during the Uzbek president’s state visit to France. The talks resulted in the signing of a Joint Declaration establishing a strategic partnership between the two countries. The sides also agreed on an investment and innovation cooperation program envisaging projects worth €6.5 billion with leading French companies. Agreements covering education, healthcare, transport, culture and other areas were also signed.

The meeting comes amid efforts by Tashkent and Paris to deepen political dialogue and expand economic engagement, with defense and security cooperation also forming part of their strategic partnership.