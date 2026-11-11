Russia, Kyrgyzstan discuss new areas of economic cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on November 11 during a working visit to Russia.

This was stated in a report by the Administration of the President of Kyrgyzstan.

According to the report, Japarov thanked his Russian counterpart for the traditionally warm welcome extended to the Kyrgyz delegation and his personal attention to the development of bilateral relations. He noted that the results achieved had largely been made possible by the trusting relationship between the two leaders and their constructive dialogue.

For his part, Vladimir Putin emphasized the significant potential of Kyrgyz-Russian cooperation and reaffirmed Moscow's readiness to further expand engagement in key areas.

During the talks, the sides discussed prospects for deepening their strategic partnership, with particular attention to expanding trade and economic ties, cooperation in the energy, industrial and financial sectors, as well as strengthening cooperation in education.

The two leaders noted the high level of bilateral relations and expressed their interest in further developing cooperation, including through the implementation of joint initiatives and projects.

Japarov emphasized the importance of making effective use of existing opportunities to further strengthen bilateral cooperation and give fresh impetus to joint projects.