Azerbaijan minister offers condolences at Polish Embassy (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. Kamaladdin Heydarov, Minister of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Azerbaijan and co-chair of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Poland, visited the Embassy of the Republic of Poland in Baku on November 11, the Ministry reported.

The minister met with Paweł Radomski, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Poland to Azerbaijan, and, in accordance with instructions from the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and on behalf of the Azerbaijani government, expressed deep condolences regarding the tragedy that occurred in Krakow, and also wished the victims a speedy recovery.

Paying tribute to the memory of the victims, Minister Kamaladdin Heydarov wrote a message of condolence in the book of condolences opened at the Embassy.