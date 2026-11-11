Uzbekistan proposes creating climate integration model for Central Asia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. Uzbekistan has put forward an initiative to develop a climate integration model in Central Asia aimed at strengthening regional cooperation in combating climate change, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev announced at the 31st session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31) in Turkish Antalya.

According to the press service of the President of Uzbekistan, Mirziyoyev noted that countries in the region are facing growing climate threats, including melting glaciers, water shortages and extreme droughts. He said these common challenges require joint action by Central Asian states.

The President proposed launching the development of climate integration along three main pillars: information, technology and finance.

Under the first pillar, Uzbekistan proposes, with the assistance of the World Meteorological Organization, beginning the establishment of infrastructure for exchanging information on climate risks.

At the initial stage, the plan is to establish an early warning system to ensure a prompt response to natural disasters. The next step would be to develop common indicators and mechanisms for joint monitoring of slowly developing natural hazards.

The second pillar envisages the development of nature-based technologies that can be used to restore soils, absorb carbon in arid areas and combat dust and sandstorms.

In this regard, Mirziyoyev highlighted the annual ECO-EXPO exhibition, which showcases best practices and promising environmental innovations. Uzbekistan intends to transform it into a permanent investment and technology platform for promoting modern environmental solutions tailored to the region's specific characteristics.

The President identified financing climate projects as the third pillar. According to him, Central Asia needs sufficient and predictable financial resources that take local conditions and needs into account.

"We propose working with development banks and targeted funds to develop new support instruments, including concessional grants, as well as 'blue' and 'arid' financing mechanisms," Mirziyoyev said.

He called on the countries and international organizations participating in COP31 to support the initiative and give it concrete practical substance. The President also proposed applying this model in other regions of the world interested in similar cooperation.

Mirziyoyev emphasized that no country can tackle climate change challenges on its own, making the pooling of efforts at the regional and international levels particularly important.