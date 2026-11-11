Kyrgyzstan proposes $10M worth global trust fund to protect Lake Issyk-Kul at COP31

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. Kyrgyzstan has called to support the establishment of an international trust fund for the preservation of Lake Issyk-Kul, with initial contribution amounting to $10 million, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Head of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev said.

According to the press service of the cabinet, he made the remarks during his address at the 31st session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31) in Antalya, Türkiye, on November 11.

He recalled that Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov announced the initiative to establish an international trust fund for the preservation of Lake Issyk-Kul on September 22, 2026, during the 81st session of the UN General Assembly.

Kasymaliev called on international partners to support the initiative, emphasizing the importance of preserving unique natural ecosystems amid growing climate challenges.

In his address, the Prime Minister also drew attention to the significant gap between the climate adaptation financing needs of developing mountainous countries and the level of international support provided to them.

In this regard, he welcomed the agreements reached at recent climate conferences to mobilize $1.3 trillion annually in climate finance by 2035, as well as to triple funding for adaptation measures.

At the same time, Kasymaliev stressed the need to simplify access to climate financing and remove administrative barriers that make it difficult for developing countries to obtain support.

He separately called for stronger cooperation among mountainous countries and support for holding an annual Dialogue on Mountains and Climate Change under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

In addition, Kyrgyzstan proposed establishing a Global Center for the Resilience of Mountain Regions, which would bring together scientific, technical, and financial resources to implement practical projects.

Kasymaliev also invited COP31 participants to attend the Second Global Mountain Summit, scheduled to take place in Bishkek in October 2027.

He emphasized that preserving mountain ecosystems and the cryosphere is a shared responsibility of the international community and requires moving from statements to concrete action.

Delegations from more than 190 countries, including 102 world leaders, are participating in COP31.