Armenia ratifies framework agreement with US on TRIPP project

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan has signed a law ratifying the framework agreement on strategic partnership between Armenia and the United States under the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) project.

This was reported on the official page of the Armenian President.

According to the published information, the document was signed on November 10. It provides for the ratification of the framework agreement on strategic cooperation between Armenia and the United States as part of the implementation of the TRIPP project.

On August 8, 2025, following a trilateral meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint declaration on establishing peace between Baku and Yerevan and restoring transport connectivity between mainland Azerbaijan and its Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. The project was named the "Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity."

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio met in Washington this year and presented a framework program for the implementation of the TRIPP project.