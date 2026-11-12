KazTransOil ships 1.32 million tonnes of oil toward BTC pipeline in ten months

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 12. KazTransOil JSC transported 1.321 million tonnes of oil towards the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline in January-October 2026, the company reported.

"Through the facilities of KazTransOil JSC at the Port of Aktau, 2.922 million tonnes of oil were loaded onto tankers, up 288,000 tonnes compared with the same period last year, including 1.321 million tonnes shipped towards the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline," the company said.

Overall, 38.306 million tonnes of oil was transported through KazTransOil's main pipeline system in the first ten months of 2026, an increase of 1.323 million tonnes compared with the same period in 2025.

Kazakhstan plans to increase its oil exports via the BTC pipeline to 1.7 million tonnes in 2027.

The BTC pipeline mainly transports oil from the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field block and condensate from the Shah Deniz field. In addition, it carries other volumes of Caspian oil and condensate, including crude from Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan, as well as oil produced by Azerbaijan's SOCAR.

The shares in BTC Co. are distributed as follows: SOCAR - 32.97%, bp - 30.10%, MOL - 8.90%, TPAO - 6.53%, Eni - 5%, TotalEnergies - 5%, ITOCHU - 3.40%, ONGC Videsh - 3.10%, ExxonMobil - 2.50%, and INPEX - 2.50%.