IDEA organizes tree-planting campaign in Gobustan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 12. As part of the “Green Marathon” campaign, initiated by Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder and head of IDEA Public Union Leyla Aliyeva, a tree-planting campaign was carried out in Gobustan district.

With the participation of volunteers, more than 1,000 pine trees were planted in Takla village of Gobustan district.

As part of the campaign, trees suited to the soil and climatic conditions of each region are being planted, including apricot, oleaster, pine, beech, cypress, acacia, maple, ash, walnut, oak, and chestnut trees.

The main goal of the "Nationwide Greening Marathon" ("Green Marathon"), jointly organized by IDEA Public Union and the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, is to increase green areas, promote the tradition of tree planting, contribute to environmental protection, enrich the country’s flora biodiversity, and raise awareness about preserving greenery.

Under the "Green Marathon," more than 2 million trees are planned to be planted across Azerbaijan during the autumn 2026 and spring 2027 planting seasons.