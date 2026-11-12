Uzbekistan’s GDP grows 8.3% to about $146B in January-September

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31. Uzbekistan’s gross domestic product (GDP) increased by 8.3% in real terms year over year in January-September 2026, reaching 1,755.5 trillion soums (about $146.29 billion) at current prices, according to preliminary data from the National Statistics Committee.

The nominal value of GDP rose by 260.6 trillion soums (around $21.72 billion) compared with the same period in 2025, when it totaled 1,494.9 trillion soums (approximately $124.58 billion). According to Trend's calculations, this represents an increase of approximately 17.4% in current-price terms.

The economy has maintained a steady expansion over the past five years. GDP at current prices amounted to 828 trillion soums (about $69 billion) in January-September 2022, 996.2 trillion soums (around $83.02 billion) in the same period of 2023, 1,224.4 trillion soums (approximately $102.03 billion) in 2024 and 1,494.9 trillion soums (approximately $124.58 billion) in 2025, before reaching 1,755.5 trillion soums (about $146.29 billion) in 2026.

According to Trend’s calculations, the nominal value of GDP more than doubled between January-September 2022 and the same period of 2026, increasing by approximately 112%.

Meanwhile, the GDP deflator index stood at 108.4% compared with January-September 2025, reflecting an overall increase in the prices of goods and services included in GDP.

Among economic activities, industry recorded the highest deflator index, at 112.1%, followed by other service industries at 109.7%. Both were above the national average.

The deflator index stood at 107.8% in agriculture, forestry and fishing; 106.4% in trade, accommodation and food services; 105.5% in construction; and 103.1% in transportation, storage, information and communication.

The figures indicate differences in price dynamics across economic sectors. However, the deflator indices alone do not show which sectors contributed most to real GDP growth.