Kyrgyzstan's SME foreign trade turnover rises 9.2% to $8.66B in 2025

Photo: Press Service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 12. The foreign trade turnover of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Kyrgyzstan reached $8.66 billion in 2025, marking a 9.2% increase from 2024 and reaching 2.2 times the 2021 level.

These figures were calculated by Trend based on statistics published by the National Statistical Committee of the Kyrgyz Republic.

SME exports totaled $1.3 billion in 2025, representing a year-on-year increase of 9.1% and a 1.7-fold increase compared to 2021. Meanwhile, SME imports increased by 9.2% from 2024 to reach $7.35 billion, representing a 2.3-fold increase over the 2021 level.

As imports significantly exceeded exports, the SME sector recorded a trade deficit of $6.05 billion in 2025, up from the $5.54 billion deficit reported in 2024. In 2025, SME imports exceeded exports by more than 5.6 times.

Overall, small and medium-sized enterprises played a significant role in the country's foreign trade. SMEs accounted for 51.9% of Kyrgyzstan's total foreign trade turnover in 2025. Specifically, the sector was responsible for 43.2% of total national exports and 53.8% of total national imports.