Uzbekistan presents first artificial glacier technology at COP31

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 12. Uzbekistan presented its first artificial glacier project, based on the “Ice Stupa” technology, at the 31st UN Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, Türkiye on November 11, highlighting efforts to improve water security and strengthen climate resilience in Central Asia.

According to Uzbekistan's National Committee on Ecology and Climate Change, the project, known as “FOLUR-Uzbekistan,” is being implemented jointly by the National Committee for Ecology and Climate Change of Uzbekistan and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), with a focus on water conservation, land restoration and sustainable agricultural practices.

According to the project’s estimates, water availability in Uzbekistan could decline by 30-40% by 2050, while demand for irrigation water could increase by 25%. The country's water deficit is projected to rise from nearly 3 billion cubic meters in 2015 to 7 billion cubic meters by 2030 and reach 15 billion cubic meters by 2050.

To address these challenges, Uzbekistan introduced the “Ice Stupa” technology for the first time under the FAO-led Food Systems, Land Use and Restoration Impact Programme (FOLUR), funded by the Global Environment Facility (GEF).

The country's first pilot artificial glacier was established in the Sarchashma area of Shahrisabz district in the Kashkadarya region. Launched on January 9, 2026, the system uses natural elevation differences and water pressure to operate without electric pumps.

During its initial trial, the installation accumulated approximately 800 cubic meters of ice. Water from the melting glacier was subsequently used by around 60 local households, demonstrating the potential to store water during winter and make it available during periods of higher demand.

The “Ice Stupa” technology works by directing water from available sources through specially designed pipes and spraying it into the air, where low temperatures cause it to freeze. Ice gradually accumulates into a large artificial structure, which melts in spring and summer, providing an additional source of water.

The technology is intended to improve water availability in arid mountainous areas, support agricultural activities and provide additional water resources for local communities. It also offers a way to strengthen resilience to drought and other climate-related pressures by storing water when it is more readily available.

The initiative forms part of broader efforts to promote nature-based solutions and improve the sustainable management of water and land resources in Uzbekistan.