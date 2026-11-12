Uzbekistan, Pakistan step up engagement between their air forces

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 12. Uzbekistan and Pakistan discussed expanding military cooperation, with a particular focus on strengthening ties between their air forces, during a meeting between Uzbek Defense Minister Major General Botir Kudratkhojayev and Pakistan Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu.

According to the Government Portal of Uzbekistan, following the meeting, a separate discussion was held between Commander of Uzbekistan's Air Defense Forces Major General Akhmad Burkhanov and Sidhu.

The officials reviewed the current state of cooperation between the two countries' air forces, the results achieved so far and key priorities for future engagement.

Particular attention was given to further developing military cooperation, exchanging experience and expanding bilateral ties into new areas.

Uzbekistan and Pakistan have strengthened their relations in recent years, with bilateral ties elevated to a strategic partnership during Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's state visit to Pakistan in February 2026. The two countries have since expanded cooperation across trade, investment, transport, agriculture and defense. During the visit, the sides also signed a roadmap for cooperation between their defense ministries and agreed to work toward increasing bilateral trade to $2 billion within five years.

Uzbekistan and Pakistan have also been seeking to strengthen military-to-military engagement through regular high-level contacts and exchanges between their defense institutions. Their cooperation includes discussions on military training, professional development and the exchange of expertise, reflecting both countries' interest in building closer defense ties and enhancing their capacity to address shared security challenges.