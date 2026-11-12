Kazakhstan detains heads of Samruk-Kazyna and KTZ over corruption suspicions

Photo: National Security Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 12. Kazakhstan's Anti-Corruption Service under the National Security Committee (NSC) has detained Nurlan Zhakupov, Chairman of the Management Board of Samruk-Kazyna JSC, and Elzhas Otynshiev, Chairman of the Management Board of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ) JSC, along with other individuals suspected of committing corruption-related crimes.

The detentions took place on November 11, the NSC's press service reported.

Investigative actions are underway to establish all the circumstances of the case.

No further information on the pre-trial investigation may be disclosed in accordance with Article 201 of Kazakhstan's Criminal Procedure Code.

Anti-corruption efforts are continuing as part of the implementation of the President's directives and adherence to the "Law and Order" principle.

Zhakupov served as Chairman of the Management Board of Samruk-Kazyna since April 2023, while Otynshiev was appointed Chairman of the Management Board of KTZ in July 2026.

In a related development, Kairat Maksutov, Chairman of the Management Board of Samruk-Energy, was dismissed from his post on October 28, 2026, due to unsatisfactory progress in project implementation.

Samruk-Kazyna JSC was established in 2008 by a decree of the President of Kazakhstan. The sole shareholder of the Fund is the Government of Kazakhstan. Its main activities include managing major state-owned assets in key sectors of the economy, as well as implementing infrastructure and social projects.

Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ) National Company JSC is Kazakhstan's state-owned railway and logistics holding company, established in 1997. Its sole shareholder is Samruk-Kazyna JSC.