Sangtuda-1 HPP and new energy projects top Tajikistan-Inter RAO talks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 12. Tajikistan’s Minister of Energy and Water Resources Daler Juma and Inter RAO CEO Sergei Dregval discussed the development of bilateral cooperation in the energy sector during a meeting in Moscow on November 10, according to the Ministry of Energy and Water Resources of Tajikistan.

The parties reviewed the current operations of the Sangtuda-1 Hydropower Plant (HPP), exchanged views on its long-term development prospects, and discussed opportunities for implementing new joint energy projects.

Following the meeting, both sides confirmed their readiness to continue mutually beneficial cooperation and strengthen strategic engagement in the power industry.

Sangtuda-1 is one of Tajikistan’s largest hydropower facilities, located on the Vakhsh River approximately 110 kilometers south of Dushanbe. It forms a vital part of the Vakhsh cascade and accounts for roughly 12% of Tajikistan’s total annual electricity generation, playing a key role in ensuring domestic energy security and reducing seasonal power deficits.

The facility has an installed capacity of 670 megawatts, comprising four generating units, each with a capacity of 167.5 MW. Its average annual output is approximately 2.7 billion kilowatt-hours.

The first generating unit was commissioned in January 2008, while the plant was officially inaugurated in July 2009. Developed as a joint Russian-Tajik investment project, the plant is operated by OJSC Sangtudinskaya GES-1, with Russian companies holding 75% minus one share and the Tajik government holding 25% plus one share in its charter capital.